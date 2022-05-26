Viral Video: The internet is full of entertaining and amusing videos, guaranteed to make you laugh. One such hilarious video that has been going viral on the internet shows a bird flying away with a woman’s pizza! The incident happened when a woman went to her backyard garden to enjoy a box of pizza. A little later, she went inside the house for some work only to return and see that her lunch is gone! An empty pizza box could be seen lying on the table outside. She can also be heard saying, “Oh my god, who ate the pizza.” The camera then points to the sky, and the bird can be seen flying away with the whole pizza. “No way!” she exclaims while laughing.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Pilot Surprises Wife By Making The Sweetest In-Flight Announcement. Watch

The video was uploaded by Instagram user Rft the internet in splits.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Tolppi (@roberttolppi)

The video has received mixed reactions, with many being really amused at the incident, while some were sceptical and claimed that the video was edited. ”That seagull like “thanx bro I needed this… 😂 I’m high asf!!! U treating ur local birds right”, wrote one user while another commented, “I know that birds squad gonna be so happy.” A third recalled a similar incident and wrote, “That happened to one of my sandwiches while sharing the beach with some birds! They were incredibly aggressive, swooping in for the grab while l was getting some water three feet away.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, ”Yo, please post a video if this is real or not, the internet needs to know ❤️ thank you.”