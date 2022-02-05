Nature always finds a way to uplift our mood and surprise us with something new and beautiful. This time, a viral video shows a bird building its nest and collecting material for it in a unique and skillful manner. The clip was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on February 4 and has received over 95,000 views and 10,000 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Bird Fights Off Snake Trying To Steal Eggs From Her Nest. Watch

In his tweet, the IPS officer said that this bird can be counted amongst the most skilled architects of nature. The Columbidae bird family consists of pigeons and doves. These birds are small, plump, have short necks and slender beaks and feed on seeds, fruits, and plants. Also Read - HOPE! Lakes Freezing, These Brave Officials In Kashmir Ensure Birds Don't Starve | Photos

In the video, a blue-green bird of the Columbidae family can be seen making its nest. The beautiful bird uses its beak to break off the stems of leaves with precision. The bird then stuffs the twigs in its tails, between its features.

Netizens were absolutely mesmerized by the way the bird was collecting leaves and stems for building a nest to lay eggs and raise her babies in. “Procurement, transporting and manufacturing all alone. She is a good example of dealing with 3 departments,” a user said. Another user commented, “These are the best architects of nature/universe.” Here are some of the comments from the post:

