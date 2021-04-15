Viral Video: Needless to say, birthdays are a special time of the year year and a cause for celebration. It’s that one day that friends and family go the extra mile to make you feel special and loved. Regarding celebrations, everyone has their own fun traditions and people prefer spending the day with their loved ones and friends. However, seems like a group of boys went overboard with the birthday celebrations of their friend, and instead of a sombre party, they went for a rowdy one. A video of the unique yet disgusting celebration is going viral on social media which shows the birthday boy being tied on a ladder with ropes as he is taken around. Not only that, his friends also throw different colours and cow dung on him. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Celebrating Her Dog's 10th Birthday Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today - Watch Video

It’s not known when and where the video is from, but the clip has gone viral on social media and people are divided on such a theme for the birthday celebration. Many said that it’s not fun but torture for the birthday boy.

Watch the video:

Ever seen such a birthday celebration?

Recently, another video of a birthday gone wrong had gone viral. The birthday party turned disastrous after a young man’s face caught fire when his friends sprayed him with flammable snow foam. A video of the incident captured the horrifying moment the man’s face gets engulfed in flames as pals spray snow foam over him just when he is about to cut the birthday cake.