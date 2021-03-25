New Delhi: A birthday party turned disastrous after a young man’s face caught fire when his friends sprayed him with flammable snow foam. A video of the incident has captured the horrifying moment the man’s face gets engulfed in flames as pals spray snow foam over him just when he is about to cut the birthday cake. As he goes to cut the cake, which has a lit sparkler candle on it, friends begin to spray the foam at him. The foam spray catches fire on his face, following which he starts running around. His friends were also frightened to see this and immediately ran after him to help extinguish the flames on his face. Also Read - Woman Throws Birthday Party to Celebrate One Year of Road Work in Front of Her House, Pics Go Viral

Carrying a disclaimer against using birthday spray, an Instagram page called Punetravelx shared the terrifying video and captioned it as ”Party foam contains chemicals that are not good for the eye – it can become an eye irritant. … Party foam is also inflammable as well as most bottles come with warning signs which instruct people not to spray it on a naked flame, which ultimately is what happens in most birthday parties as they are sprayed over candles.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pune travel Blogger (@punetravelx)

The video has shocked social media users, and many have commented how this episode has a lesson for everyone. Notably, party sprays can be quite dangerous as they have hydrocarbons, causing them to be very volatile.

Meanwhile, several people have said in the comments section that he is doing well, and has not incurred major injuries. While we cannot claim if this information is true, we hope that he is okay!