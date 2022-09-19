Mumbai: A video has surfaced on social media showing a 17-year-old boy cutting his birthday cakes with a sword in Mumbai’s Borivali. In the video, now viral on social media, the boy can be seen cutting 20-21 cakes placed on a table with a sword. In the background, his friends and relatives cheer on. The video was also circulated on various WhatsApp groups. According to a police official, the incident happened between 9pm to 9.30pm on Friday.Also Read - Video of Dog Tied to Car and Dragged Around Jodhpur Goes Viral, Driver Held

MUMBAI TEEN CUTS 21 BIRTHDAY CAKES WITH SWORD

“Mumbai’s MHB Police have registered a case against a 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cakes with a sword. A video went viral on social media where he was seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword. The video is from Borivali area,” said Mumbai Police in a statement.

A case was registered after the video was tagged by a journalist to Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle.

“The minor committed the offence on Friday between 9pm-9.30pm. He was surrounded by friends with the cakes on a table. The video captured the minor slicing the cakes and celebrating his birthday,” a Times of India report quoted a police officer of MHB Colony as saying.