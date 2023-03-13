Viral Video: Biryani ATM Takes Chennai By Storm

Home

This biryani ATM is launched in Chennai.

Viral Video: Sometime back, we shared the viral news about an ATM in Bengaluru that dispenses idli, now we have another ATM that dispenses biryani. This biryani ATM is launched in Chennai. A video has been shared on social media showing how it functions. It shows a touchscreen display panel with several options to choose from. One customer makes a choice, and makes the payment by online mode, the display flashes the time it would take to prepare the order. Then it shows the countdown and once the countdown is complete, the order is delivered via a counter.

The video is shared on Instagram by @food_vettai

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by | Chennai Food Blogger (@food.of.chennai)

This biryani ATM is located at No. 1, 3, Red Hills Rd, Somanathapuram, Kolathur, Chennai, as mentioned in the caption.

