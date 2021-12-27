Viral Video: Needless to say, maggi is India’s favourite comfort food. It’s not just food, but a emotion that holds a special place in our hearts and our stomachs. Owing to its tremendous popularity, several people have experimented and tried coming up with different variants of the dish. While some of these fusion dishes have been interesting, others are downright bizarre. The latest entry into the weird food club is Rooh Afza Maggi. Yes, a video is going viral showing a street vendor making Maggi with Rooh Afza and people are left disgusted.Also Read - Terrifying Viral Video Shows Man Hit by Lightning Strike, Miraculously Survives | Watch

In a video shared by food blogger Arjun Chauhan, a street vendor is first seen shaking up a bottle of Roohafza and adding it to a plate of Maggi. The blogger then goes on to taste the Maggi and his expression will tell you all you need to know. ”Ever Tried RoohAfza Maggie? 🤢😭Hum ni bta rhe,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media with many being disgusted and appalled by the bizarre food combination. Many wanted to know how the dish tasted. One user said, ”Maggi ki rooh nikl gyi,” while another wrote, ”Band karo bhai, Mai aaj jorke darkast karta hu, Band karo.” A third wrote, “I thought chocolate Maggi was the worst we can go. Why can’t this year at least end in peace.”