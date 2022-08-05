Viral Video: These days, bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms. While some of these fusion dishes are actually quite interesting, others are downright bizarre, earning the wrath of food lovers. Nowadays, topping pizza with fruits are in a trend. Earlier, a video of pineapple toppings on pizza grabbed a mixed reaction of foodies, some enjoyed eating pineapples on a pizza and some refuted the invention of using fruits on pizza as toppings. Now, a pizza topped with watermelons has surfaced on Instagram, and foodies are left shocked.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes As Concrete Footpath Cracks Open Under Him, Internet Left Stunned | Watch

At the beginning of the video, it seems like the man is eating ham but he clears that it’s actually watermelon that he has baked like ham. Later, a man could be seen grilling a slice of watermelon on a pan. Then he puts some barbecue sauce on it. He was heard saying, “BBQ sauce works better than watermelon than tomato”. The grilled watermelon slice work as a pizza base, which the man tops up with garnishes including cheese and pepperoni. He grilled the watermelon pizza slice once again. The grilled watermelon slice work as a pizza base, which the man tops up with garnishes including cheese and pepperoni. He grilled the watermelon pizza slice once again.

An Instagram page called 9gag shared the video and wrote, ”Happy National Watermelon Day!”

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped their reactions over the bizarre combination of watermelon and pizza. Netizens were not at all impressed with new inventions and it could be clearly sensed from their comments. A user commented, “Use me as a dislike button. A second wrote, “Wasting a perfectly good watermelon for some nasty foolishness.” ”Please stop abusing watermelon,” a third commented. ”This should be illegal,” said a fourth.

(With ANI Inputs)