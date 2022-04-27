New Delhi: The BJP slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday over his “mannerless” posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.Also Read - Anurag Thakur Slams Kejriwal For Jahangirpuri Violence, Says Unable To Run Delhi Govt, Puts Blame On Others

Tweeting a video of Modi’s interaction with chief ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism.” Also Read - 'Keeping A Close Watch on Situation': CM Kejriwal After Delhi's Positivity Rate Rises to 2.7% | Read Details

In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

Mannerless CM of Delhi! pic.twitter.com/yswnLNI6Ty — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 27, 2022

Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wondered whether Kejriwal was “bored or mannerless or both”.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Delhi BJP’s media head Naveen Kumar Jindal dubbed him as a “crook” and said, “This man does not have manners to sit and talk in front of the prime minister. What a shameless man he is.”

The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

(With PTI inputs)