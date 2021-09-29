Khargone: In a freak incident caught on camera, a BJP leader fell down from a stage in Madhya Pradesh when he was shouting slogans in favour of state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The incident happened at Chainpur in Khargone district on Monday when CM Chouhan arrived at the venue for a public meeting. As soon as the CM took centre stage to address the gathering, his supporters including BJP leader Jagdish Jaiswal started cheering for him.Also Read - UP: Boy Kept in Chains at Aligarh Madrasa; Owner, Father Arrested After Video Goes Viral

‘Pradesh ka neta kaisa ho’, he says in the video and before he could even complete the sentence, he fell down. The incident captured in a video, shows Jaiswal stepping forward on the stage and cheering for Chouhan, when he lost his balance and fell down from the stage with a thud. Evidently, the leader didn’t realise that he is at the edge of the stage and fell on the ground. After he fell, a security person rushed to help him. A video of this entire incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Much awaited by-elections in three Assembly segments and one Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh will be held on October 30 while the counting of votes will take place on November 2. All the four by-elections in Madhya Pradesh are necessitated by the death of the MLAs and the MP, all of whom were lost to Covid in 2021.

Ahead of the elections, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been touring poll-bound areas, making announcements for various groups to secure their support.