Noida: Uttar Pradesh Police has launched an intense manhunt to nab a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of outraging a woman's modesty during an argument with her inside a housing society in Noida. Tyagi, who identifies himself as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of the BJP's Yuva Kisan Samiti, has been booked on Friday after several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the he could be heard hurling abuses at the woman after she opposed the alleged illegal encroachment of the residential society land.

National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken a suo moto cognisance of the matter that happened at Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B here.

Multiple videos of the incident surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and also physically assaulting the woman. He also hurled abusive words for her husband and children and made derogatory remarks about her.

“Don’t you dare touch my plants otherwise I will see you…,” he was heard saying.

Social media users also shared the response of the victim woman in which she narrated the entire incident.

“I live in Grand Omaxe. A man, named Shrikant Tyagi, residing on the ground floor was encroaching the society by planting small and large plants in the common area. When I asked him to remove it, he denied and when I tried to remove them, he hurled abuses at me and my husband and kids,” the woman said.

In the same video, the residents of the society could also be seen accusing Tyagi of encroaching the area by planting small and large plants.

BJP Leader Is Absconding

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Ankita Sharma, the accused is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him. To trace out his location, the police have detained four people, including his wife.

“Shrikant Tyagi has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty),” Sharma told PTI. “The charges maybe added after due investigation into the case,” the IPS officer said.

The senior officer assured that the accused would soon be arrested and a punitive legal action will be taken against him.

“We have constituted four teams that are working to nab the accused Tyagi and have also detained his wife for questioning,” a senior police official told IANS.

Apart from Tyagi’s wife, the police have also detained his brother, driver and manager.

“All of them are currently being questioned,” the official said.