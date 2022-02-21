Lucknow: BJP Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar along with UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh went to present an idol of Lord Rama to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his poll rally on Sunday.Also Read - Modi, Shah Encourage Youth, First Time Voters To Vote In Large Numbers As Polling Begins In UP, Punjab

When the two leaders went on stage, one of them decided to touch PM Modi's feet to seek his blessings. However, PM Modi taught the leader a lesson for doing so without saying a single word.

When BJP Unnao district president Awadhesh Katiyar went up the stage and presented PM Modi the Lord Rama idol, he bent down to touch PM Modi’s feet. However, PM Modi stopped him mid-way signaling him no with his index finger. PM Modi held the BJP leader’s arm and again told him that he should not touch his feet.

The prime minister then bent down to touch Katiyar’s feet and folded his hands in gratitude. Katiyar then went ahead to go back to his seat. The event was livestreamed by the BJP and the part where this exchange took place was also caught on camera.

Watch the video below: (Start watching from 1 minute 17 seconds)