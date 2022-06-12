Viral Video Today: Bears are considered by many wildlife biologists to be one of the most intelligent land animals of North America. They possess the largest and most convoluted brains relative to the size of any land mammal. A black bear’s attack can be fatal but being around humans, they have become adaptable and tolerant.Also Read - Viral Video: Photographer Spots Black Bear in Forest, Escapes Encounter Using Bear Spray | Watch

A video is going viral that is proof that a black bear is a highly intelligent animal and responsible too. Some might even say that this black bear is a better citizen than most people. The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden' which regularly shares cute animal videos.

The clip shows a black bear walking on a road and noticing a traffic cone that fell over. He swiftly picks it up with his teeth and makes it stand straight with his paw and then walks away casually. The video has received over 10.2 million views and 615k likes. Netizens were left baffled as to how a bear even knows how to do that.

Watch the viral video below:

This is just a bear.. being a good citizen.. pic.twitter.com/WupQmIfuX4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 11, 2022

What do you think of the video?