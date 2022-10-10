Viral Video: A video has emerged on social media showing a black leopard hunting a deer in the wild under a bright spotlight. In the video, the black leopard was seen with its mouth around the deer’s neck. However, a few seconds later, the big cat was seen leaving its prey on the ground and running away. Notably, the leopard got startled by the bright light and noise made by the photographer.Also Read - Viral Video: Chef's Chocolate Phoenix With 2000 Chocolate Feathers Surprises Internet

The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. He questioned whether it was right to capture animals at night under a full-glare spotlight. He shared the video with the caption, “A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer. But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light?”

BLACK LEOPARD HUNTS DEER: WATCH VIDEO

A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer😞😞

But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light?

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 8, 2022

Internet users were not happy with the intrusion. One user wrote, “Night safari in MP jungles is similar.who gave anyone a right to intrusion in the name of safaris and disturb the life of jungle? The same spotlights are pointed in full glare at animals in night safaris and hindering their privacy and way of life.24/7 human intrusion.”

Night safari in MP jungles is similar.who gave anyone a right to intrusion in the name of safaris and disturb the life of jungle? The same spotlights are pointed in full glare at animals in night safaris and hindering their privacy and way of life.24/7 human intrusion. — kanchansingodia_photography🇮🇳 (@KANCHAN97414312) October 8, 2022

Possibly could leave the prey. There is too much intrusion in the lives of wild animals. Do you really want to see an Elephant giving birth? What's different? Only thing somethings in life a sacrosanct, you do not pry even if its an animal. — Sonia do Rosario Gomes (@SoniadoRosario4) October 8, 2022

Invading personal space. — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) October 8, 2022

We are grossly interfering with the nature — Prem (@Pem77669700) October 8, 2022

