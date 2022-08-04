Trending News: The mountain range of the Western Ghats in Karnataka is a spectacular sight to behold during monsoon as the rainforests come alive and the beauty of nature multiplies. Thanks to a blogger, netizens get to witness the heavenly view of the forests and mountain ranges in Karnataka. The blogger Milan Shah, who has over 14k followers on Instagram, filmed the beautiful scenery on a road trip in August 2021.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili and Neema Paul Lip Sync to Raj Kapoor's Iconic Song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Watch

He showed a stunning view of the mountains and lush landscape right before entering Karnataka. When he entered Karnataka, the roads could be seen covered with fog and monsoon mist. As he drove, both sides of the road could be seen covered with the brightest green forests. The view of the forests amidst the fog was so serene, it looked the blogger was driving into heaven.

Watch the video below:

Milan is a music producer, entrepreneur and event manager from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He is the founder of the company Alliancetime Media, a well-known media agency that assists brands in their launch and development.

Milan also won the award for the country’s greatest social media promoter. He has worked with several well-known persons and organised events for them.