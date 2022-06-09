Viral Video Today: As the gravity on Moon is far lower than that on Earth, walking normally is not possible. Astronauts who have been to the Moon find it easier to bunny hop. So, NASA showed a series of clips of astronauts falling while trying to walk on the Moon. While the last moon landing took place back in 1972, astronauts explored a lot on the lunar surface as part of the Apollo 17 mission.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Paraglides With Vulture, Leaves Netizens and Smriti Irani Stunned. Watch

A video is doing the rounds on Twitter that claims to show ‘bloopers’ from the astronauts’ walk on the Moon. The video was posted by the user ‘konstructivizm’ with the following caption: “Bloopers from NASA showing astronauts losing their footing while walking on the Moon.” It has received over 500k views and 13.8k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Gorilla Falls While Cycling, Throws Away Bike. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The video shows NASA astronauts losing their footing while walking in space suits on the Moon’s surface. The moon-walk fails shows astronauts struggling to walk on the lunar surface due to low gravity. Twitter users said this debunks conspiracy theories that humans did not go to the Moon. Other users just found the bloopers funny. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dadi Grooves To The Punjaabban Song From JugJugg Jeeyo. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Bloopers from NASA showing astronauts losing their footing while walking on the moon. pic.twitter.com/4craeD80O3 — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) June 7, 2022

What do you think of the video?