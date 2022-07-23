Viral Video Today: Parrots are beautiful and highly intellectual birds who are able to mimic human speech. Many people in the United States have the blue-coloured Indian ringneck parakeet as their pets who are also able to talk to their owners. One such pet Indian ringneck parrot is going viral for his adorable banter with his owner. The video was shared on Instagram reels by the page ‘pets.hall’. It was originally posted on TikTok by the parrot’s owner Tamara Mercer, who lives in Canada.Also Read - This Viral Video of Cat Getting Caught While Trying to Catch Parrot Is The Funniest Thing You'll See Today

It has received a whopping 121 million views and 9.7 million likes. Netizens loved the video and commented saying it made their day. The video shows a cute parakeet named Kiwi talking to his owner while sitting on her shoulder. The adorable parrot tells the woman, "You're some cute", and she tells him the same thing.

The bird then gives kisses to the woman saying "Muahh!". She then pretends to eat his face and the parrot says, "Goodness! What happened?" She then lovingly gives more kisses on the parrot's beak who tells her, "Thank you baby!" "I can't handle how cute this is. I watched it like 20 times," the caption said, and netizens totally agree with it.

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that super cute?!