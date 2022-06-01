Viral Video Today: The Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge is taking over Instagram right now. From celebs to influencers to anyone and everyone is making reels on the trending rap ‘My money don’t jiggle, jiggle’. Boat Co-Founder and CMO, Aman Gupta, who has amassed quite a following on Instagram after being featured as a judge on Shark Tank India, has also joined the Jiggle Jiggle trend.Also Read - Ashneer Grover Speaks on Shark Tank India Judges Salary From Season 1

The entrepreneur was recently seen dancing to the song with his daughter Adaa in a reel uploaded on his Instagram, where he has 883k followers. The father and daughter nailed the choreography as they danced in sync among trees with a backdrop of mountains. Aman Gupta and his daughter looked adorable as they shared the cute moment with the world.

"When Adaa wants you to do something that's trending. I can't say no to her anyway," he captioned the post. The reel has received 740k views and 94k likes. Netizens flooded the comments section saying how cute the father-daughter duo looked while dancing together.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?