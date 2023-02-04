Home

Viral

Say Hello to Bobi, World’s Oldest Dog Ever: Internet Says ‘Miracles Do Happen’

Bobi, who is 30 years and 266 days old, was named the oldest dog by the Guinness Book of World Records on Tuesday - Watch viral video!

Viral Video: The Internet is dancing with joy after 30 years and 266 days old dog named Boby became the oldest living dog in the world EVER. A 23-year-old Chihuahua was recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest living dog two weeks before Bobi’s record. The furry animal, who was born on May 11, 1992, spent his entire life with the Costa family in the small Portuguese community of Conqueiros. He is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which has a lifespan of 12 to 14 years and is used as a livestock guardian dog.

New record: Oldest dog EVER – Bobi at 30 years and 266 days 🐶 The secrets to a long life, according to human Leonel Costa, is free roaming, human food and socialising with other animals 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/Ur5c2Gh8yb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2023

The news went viral in no time and the Guinness World Records post had over 158K views, 5K likes and 1K retweets. Several users said that it was the best thing on the internet today. One of the users said, “I cried.” Another user wrote, “Round of applause for Bobi.” One of them also wrote, “suuuch a good boyo ❤️.”

According to reports, Bobi was born in the outhouse where the Costa family kept their wood as one of four male pups. Leonel Costa, the owner revealed that Bobi has never been shackled or linked to a leash and has always had unrestricted access to the nearby farms and forests.

Bobi’s age has been confirmed by SIAC, this is a pet database run by the SNMV (Sindicato Nacional dos Médicos Veterinários, or National Union of Veterinarians), which is approved by the Portuguese government. Bobi will turn 31 in May 2023. Bluey, the previous-oldest canine, was born in 1910 and was 29 years and 5 months old when she passed away in 1939.