Viral video: A video of the plane with a missing gear tyre is doing rounds on social media. The Boeing 747 Dreamlifter operated by Atlas Air lost its main landing gear tire shortly after takeoff from Taranto in Italy. The giant aircraft, used primarily to transport Boeing 787 Dreamliner components was bound to land in Charleston, United States when it lost its landing gear and rolled on the runway immediately after the take off.

A black path of smoke could be seen coming from the place the tyre snapped. Fortunately, nobody was hurt on the ground as the wheel fell from the sky.

Un Boeing 747 Dreamlifter operat de Atlas Air (N718BA) care a decolat marți dimineață (11OCT22) din Taranto (IT) spre Charleston (SUA) a pierdut o roată a trenului principal de aterizare în timpul decolării. Avionul operează zborul #5Y4231 și transportă componente de Dreamliner. pic.twitter.com/R95UHkLD7V — BoardingPass (@BoardingPassRO) October 11, 2022

However, the Dreamlifter landed safely without and major mishap and the tyre was discovered on the finish of the runway. There is however, no information available at this time about what caused the tire to separate from the gear’s bogey.

In line with Boeing, the Dreamlifter isn’t licenced to carry passengers except crew. The Dreamlifter assembles and transports the components of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.