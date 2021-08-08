A video is going viral on social media where two young Japanese women can be dancing on the hit Bollywood number Udi Udi Jaye from the film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. The two dancers, Ayaka and Chi, run a successful Bollywood fitness school in Tokyo called ‘Bolleque Japan’. They have a YouTube channel with 6.4k subscribers and an Instagram page with 2.7k followers where they post their videos dancing to hit Bollywood songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Left Jaw-Dropped After This Shocking Thing Happens at Their Wedding | Watch

In their recent video, Ayaka and Chi were seen wearing traditional Indian clothes and showing off their garba dance moves on Udi Udi Jaye.

Watch the video below:

In another video, the two were seen dancing on O Saki Saki featuring Nora Fatehi. Instagram users were very impressed with their dance moves.

And on Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, they shared a video dancing on the song Neel-Anjonoghono with steps from the dance form Rabindra Nritya.