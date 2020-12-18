It’s been an extremely difficult year, especially for frontline Covid-19 warriors and healthcare workers who put their lives at risk to protect us from the deadly virus. So when Boston Medical Center received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine, the workers were so happy that they broke into a celebratory dance. Also Read - 'Farm Laws Wapas Jao': Artist Comes up With Punjabi Version of 'Bella Ciao' to Support Farmers' Protest | WATCH

The video which has gone viral shows doctors and nurses wearing face masks, shields and scrubs, dancing to American singer Lizzo's vibrant 'Good as Hell'.

Kate Walsh, president and CEO of BMC, shared the clip featuring the frontline employees dancing outside the hospital and wrote, "Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place." Walsh also wrote that the team has been working to safely and equitably distribute the vaccines to their fellow front line workers.

Watch the video here:

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

As per Boston.com, the Boston Medical Center received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday and started giving shots to staffers on Wednesday.

People on social media were also overjoyed to see the video and hailed the healthcare workers. One user wrote, ”After nine months of facing pure hell daily these workers deserve every second of this! Bravo! Keep on dancing!”

Here are some reactions:

Thanks for sharing. While the worst is still not over, and after so many colleagues, coworkers and patients’ lives tragically lost (and so many still suffering), this video nicely captures the amazing HCW’s resilience. We badly needed a tiny glimmer of hope to keep us going. — Francisco J Soto, MD, MS (@FranciscoSotoMD) December 15, 2020

Front line med workers have every right to celebrate and if some viral joy helps Americans realize that vaccines are the path forward then more the better. Thank you all for your service and for the smiles the dance brings. — Sarah Rosen Wartell (@swartell) December 15, 2020

Kate, your team rocks and this video brings great joy! Dance it out, celebrate, take heart! Thank you to every BMC provider who put themselves in harm's way since March, and for your ongoing commitment to the hundreds of patients who still need you. Mask up Boston! — Rachel Whitehouse (@rjwhitehouse) December 16, 2020

I am so happy for them right now. Now, let’s all remember the rest of us need to keep it tight until we are all vaccinated. We owe so much to them, let’s not let them down now. ❤️❤️ — stother 😺 (@plasticbike) December 15, 2020

The coronavirus vaccines are being distributed nationwide, as frontline health care and long-term facility workers are among the first to be inoculated.