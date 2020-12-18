It’s been an extremely difficult year, especially for frontline Covid-19 warriors and healthcare workers who put their lives at risk to protect us from the deadly virus. So when Boston Medical Center received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine, the workers were so happy that they broke into a celebratory dance. Also Read - 'Farm Laws Wapas Jao': Artist Comes up With Punjabi Version of 'Bella Ciao' to Support Farmers' Protest | WATCH
The video which has gone viral shows doctors and nurses wearing face masks, shields and scrubs, dancing to American singer Lizzo’s vibrant ‘Good as Hell’. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Asks Karan Johar to 'Explain' The Viral Party Video Featuring Big Stars?
Kate Walsh, president and CEO of BMC, shared the clip featuring the frontline employees dancing outside the hospital and wrote, ”Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place.” Walsh also wrote that the team has been working to safely and equitably distribute the vaccines to their fellow front line workers. Also Read - Hollywood Veteran Actor Sir Ian McKellen Receives Pfizer Vaccine, Recommends it For All
Watch the video here:
As per Boston.com, the Boston Medical Center received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday and started giving shots to staffers on Wednesday.
People on social media were also overjoyed to see the video and hailed the healthcare workers. One user wrote, ”After nine months of facing pure hell daily these workers deserve every second of this! Bravo! Keep on dancing!”
Here are some reactions:
The coronavirus vaccines are being distributed nationwide, as frontline health care and long-term facility workers are among the first to be inoculated.