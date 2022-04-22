Mike Tyson Viral Video: A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger on a plane about to fly out of San Francisco. The boxing legend was reportedly irritated by the man’s attempts to talk to him. In the video, Tyson is seen leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding.Also Read - Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya? Tiger Shroff Dialogue From Heropanti Goes Viral; Zomato, Tinder Join Memefest. See Best Memes

Before the physical altercation happened, the man is seen standing over Tyson’s seat, waving his arms and trying to talk to him while the former boxer sits quietly. A TMZ report said that Tyson was initially friendly to the passenger but reacted after the man “wouldn’t stop provoking” him. The tabloid website also reported that a source close to Tyson claimed the passenger was drunk and had been badgering Tyson, despite the 55-year-old’s plea for the man to stop. When the passenger continued, Tyson got out of his seat and started throwing punches. He was also reported to have walked off the plane before it took off for Florida.

Watch the video here:

I couldn’t imagine watching this and not being on Mike Tyson’s side. pic.twitter.com/YyNNqOrMol — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 21, 2022

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” representatives for Tyson said in an email to The Associated Press.

“Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” police said in a statement Thursday.

Video Divides The Internet

The video has left the internet divided with some people blaming the passenger, while some opined that Tyson should not have resorted to violence. One user said, ”IDC who you are, you have to respect everyone and everything. You cross that limit I bet you there’s consequences waiting. Mike held on as long as he could lol.” Another wrote, ”A classic example of the Young not understanding that the spoken word is the real world and there are consequences.”

Here are more reactions:

He may have been in the wrong bugging him but the reality is in the eyes of the law Mike Tyson just assaulted someone — Tammy Catling (@Tasilee67) April 21, 2022

“Tried asking for an autograph” 😂 nah you were annoying as hell to the last person you want to annoy the hell out of https://t.co/WxTLTuGOZf — Auburn Bot (@auburn_bot) April 21, 2022

I met Tyson years ago… was an extremely kind and patient person to me. I'm 1000% behind smacking this tool upside the head. https://t.co/8DL5o6h5xj — Bort (@SaintBort) April 22, 2022

You don't mess with Mike Tyson. He'll chew you up and spit you out. Figuratively and literally! https://t.co/e1r1gPytnW — HadoukenDude (@VictorFioriHD) April 22, 2022

IDC who you are, you have to respect everyone and everything. You cross that limit I bet you there's consequences waiting. Mike held on as long as he could lol. https://t.co/BKL4a0EwgP — Steve_Not_Here The Pro Degenerate (@Steve_Not_Here) April 22, 2022

A classic example of the Young not understanding that the spoken word is the real world and there are consequences. #miketyson https://t.co/Cva6GxqiSb — jonny (@bluebmx71) April 21, 2022

Since Tyson, 55, retired from boxing, he has worked as an actor, podcaster and cannabis entrepreneur. He was in San Francisco for the annual 420 cannabis festival in Golden Gate Park, where he was promoting his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0, SFGate reported.

(With AP inputs)