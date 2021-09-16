Viral Video: In an attempt to display their ‘heroic’ skills and daredevilry, youngsters are often seen trying to attempt various stunts on moving vehicles. Needless to say, such attempts are extremely risky and life-threatening but they don’t seem to understand the consequences. One such old video has resurfaced on the internet showing a youth performing some dangerous stunts in a moving train along with his friends.Also Read - Viral Video: 2-Year-Old Boy Imitates Sidharth Malhotra's Dialogues From Shershaah, Twitter Loves It | Watch

In a shocking video, the youngster is first seen running after a train and getting inside it. He then can be seen swinging from side to side of the train while holding onto train door handle. That’s not it. Further, he performs many stunts and tricks like repeatedly jumping and touching pillars on the way. Not only this, he jumps out of the train while holding the handle and walks over the wall. As soon as the next station comes, he gets down from the train along with his friends.

The caption of this video is ‘When you have an extra life…’ and shared by a user called Cazz inculo.

Watch the video here:

After watching the video, people are stunned to see the utter carelessness of the boy and expressed anger towards such stunts. In the past too, many such stunt attempts have resulted in tragic consequences. While some suffer major injuries while doing these stunts, have even lost their lives.

Authorities have time and again, tried to dissuade youths from attempting such stunts and putting their lives in danger.