Viral Video Today: Snakes are scary creatures and no matter the size or breed, any encounter with them is terrifying. Needless to say, snakes are many people’s worst fear and even spotting them is a total nightmare. However, many animal lovers and snake handlers have overcome this fear. A young boy was recently seen trying to catch a king cobra, one of the most venomous snakes in the world.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Feeds Water to Injured Snake, Kindness Impresses The Internet | Watch

In the video, the boy and the king cobra are on a roadside. He first holds the snake by its tail from behind, while the cobra has its head in a defensive position. As soon as the man lifts the snake, which has its hood spread, but the snake tries to attack him on his leg. The boy moves back, waits patiently, moves his hand over the snake’s head and swiftly grabs its head so it cannot bite him. Also Read - Naag Naagin Love: Two Snakes Twirl Around Each Other In Beautiful Mating Dance. Watch Viral Video

The video was shared on Instagram by animalsinthenaturetoday vía naturetie. It has received over 151k views and 2,800 likes. The clip left netizens both amazed and terrified who applauded the boy for handling the snake in such a brave and expert manner.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BOY CATCHING SNAKE WITH ITS TAIL HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All in Animals (@animalsinthenaturetoday)

What a brave boy!