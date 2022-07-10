Viral Video Today: Brothers have a special bond ever since they’re little and are super protective of each other. An adorable video is going viral on social media that shows an elder brother being protective and caring towards his younger brother and the moment is just too cute to miss.Also Read - Viral Video: 7 Lionesses Attack a Buffalo, Then Comes This Jaw-Dropping Twist. Watch

The clip was shared by a page named The Monte Family on Instagram on June 17 with the following caption: "My brother's keeper". The video shows kids riding on a tank ride as a two-year-old in a blue T-shirt starts crying because he's scared. The ride operator stopped the ride and moved the toddler to sit alongside his three-year-old brother.

The boy's brother who's wearing the same blue T-shirt as him puts an arm around his shoulders and says something in his ear to console him. The boy immediately stops crying and feels safe as he rides with his brother. The video has received over 260k views and 14k likes. The adorable clip is winning hearts all over the internet. "So cute," an Instagram user commented. "Sweet big brother," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that so sweet?