Remember that scene from Zootopia when the bunny Judy Hops goes to a government office when she's in a hurry to find out something and the person behind the desk turns out to be a sloth called Flash? Well, wouldn't it be a lucky day for you if something similar happened to you?! A boy who was zip-lining in a rainforest got into a similar funny situation with a sloth.

A video that was originally posted on Reddit shows a boy's joy ride on the zip-line being cute short after he plows into a furry sloth that managed to climb onto the line.

The boy was zip-lining at the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna, Costa Rica when the incident happened. The video starts with the thrill-seeking child zooming along the zip line while the guide who's recording the video on his GoPro cheers him off-screen. In the middle of the line, the boy crashed straight into a sloth that was hanging from the line. The boy said, "I just clocked it straight in the face!"

The boy and the guide then laugh as they try to figure out what to do next. While waiting for the sloth to slowly move ahead on the line, the boy asks the man behind him, “So we just wait?”. Fortunately, neither boy nor the sloth sustained any injuries.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user with the following caption: “Things that happen when you take a Canopy Tour in Costa Rica”. The video has received over 575k views, 6,100 likes and over a thousand retweets.

Watch the viral video below: