Viral Video: Needless to say, dance is a beautiful way to express your ideas and emotions. More than that, it’s just a lot of fun to dance your heart out. In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, a lot of dance videos go viral on the internet as youngsters are often seeing recording dance reels or are seen grooving to viral dance trends. One such video shows a girl and a boy dancing on the streets following the Tooh trend. The video shows the young dancers donning white and pink outfits, acing the dance steps while grooving to the song with coordinated steps and super energy. The peppy song picturised on Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan is from the 2013 movie Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances To 'Ye Ishq Haaye' At Himachal's Rohtang Pass, Internet Hearts It | Watch

An Instagram influencer named Mukul Gain, who has 3.5 million followers, shared the video and wrote, ” 2 2 2.” He had also performed in television dance reality shows Dance India Dance 7 and India’s Best Dancer.

Since being shared, the video has raked up 37.4K likes and more than 190 comments. Instagram users loved the enteraining dance and flooded the comment section with love, heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, ”Osm dance,” while another commented, ”Superb video ji.” A third said, ”Kya dance hai bhute mast.”

