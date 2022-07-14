Dance Viral Video: It goes without saying that people absolutely love watching dance videos. Open Instagram and you will see many interesting and entertaining dance videos. In the growing era of social media and Instagram influencers, dance videos are the most popular on the internet as youngsters are often seeing recording dance reels or are seen grooving to viral dance trends. In one such video, two Instagram influencers are seen grooving beautifully to Bollywood song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from the movie Cocktail. The song released in 2012, has made a roaring comeback, thanks to Instagram and is currently one of the most popular songs on reels.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Boys Perform Naagin Dance on Road, Groove to The Music of Truck's Horn | Watch

In the video, the two dancers, dressed in white, are seen acing some flawless moves as they dance to the peppy song, with perfect coordination. An Instagram page called Insta best Dancer shared the video and wrote, “OMG 😱I can’t stop watching this.” The dancers have been identified as Kapil Dekwal, who has 38.7K followers and Tanvi Gadkari who has 108K followers on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dance Video (@instabestdancer)

Shared 17 hours back, the video has amassed more than 13,ooo views and several comments. Users heaped praises for both the dancers and bombarded the comment section with emojis and compliments. “Awesome dance,” wrote one user.