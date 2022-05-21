Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks or Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Indian youngsters were also crazy about making TikToks until the Chinese app was banned, now it’s Instagram reels. You might have heard of many incidents where young Indian boys were attempting dangerous stunts to become famous on TikTok. A few times, they also resulted in deaths. A few Indian states and politicians were calling for a ban on the app.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Tries to Steal Bike After Man's Accident, Gets Instant Karma. Watch

However, not all short-form video platforms are banned and there are still a lot of opportunities for the youth to become internet famous. A video is going viral where we see one such young man is seen attempting a dangerous bike stunt for recording a ‘cool video’. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Runs Away After Getting Caught Recording Dance Reel On Terrace. Watch

In the video, a desi youth can be seen standing on top of a moving motorbike while no one is driving it and his friend sitting on the driver’s seat while facing backwards. The man is recording a selfie video of the two doing the dangerous bike stunt. However, the man standing on the passenger’s seat falls on the road and the person facing backwards loses control of the bike and it crashes on the side of the road. Luckily, the two young men didn’t seem injured and got back up to run and get their bike. Also Read - Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With New Song 'Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do' & It’s Cringey Like You Expected | Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the handle ‘bhutni_ke_memes’. It has received over 10k views and 886 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

What do you think of the video?