Funny Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral where a boy and his little attempt to wow netizens with their epic magic trick. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘bhutni_ke_memes’ with the following text: “Aur bhai dikha jaadu”. The video has received has over 13k views and 1k likes. Netizens were left in splits after watching the silly-but-effective video and it will surely put a smile on your face.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Tons of Plastic Waste Washed Up At Mumbai Beach, BMC Responds. Watch

In the video, a boy is trying to attempt the viral trick where people disappear by putting a blanket in front of them. Many social media users have been seen doing the trick to confuse their pets. It involves a person holding the blanket in front of their body so they’re covered by it. When they drop, they have to run out of the frame before the blanket falls so it looks like they disappeared by magic. Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Elephant Faints From Stress As Her Baby Falls in Drain. Watch

The video shows the boy being joined by his little brother in the trick. He holds up the blanket and his brother gets behind it with him. As he drops the blanket and tries to disappear under the bed, his little brother makes it, but he ends up hitting his head on the bed, thus revealing the secret of his epic magic trick. The boy holds his head and looks back at his brother. We are sure he will look back on this viral video someday and laugh at himself. Also Read - Viral Video: Construction Worker Dances Like a Pro, Shahid Kapoor Calls It 'Brilliant & Inspiring' | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

That was so cute and funny!