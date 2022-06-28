Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and several viral videos circulating on social media is proof of that. Now, a video of a boy performing jaw-dropping backflip is going viral on social media and we are sure it will amaze you as well once you see it. In the video that is going viral, the boy is seen doing some amazing stunt by performing smooth backflips at a railway station platform. In the background, one can see a train with several passengers inside it, who all watch the stunt. A policeman also witnesses the stunt, and seems quite impressed as he keenly watches his moves.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Cuddling & Playing With His Keeper Is The Cutest Thing on The Internet | Watch

The video has been shared on Instagram by a content creator named Suraj Singh, who goes by the name Crazy Flipper, and ahs over 28K followers. He often shares similar videos of him pulling off stunts like this.

Watch the video here:

Notably, during a backflip, your body makes a full 360-degree rotation in the air and it takes a lot of time, practice and effort to master it. Since being shared on June 20, the video has gained more than 294,813 likes. ”Be safe bro,” wrote one user while another commented, ”Super bro.” The comment section is full of fire emojis and several encouraging comments. Some also were concerned about his safety.