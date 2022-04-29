Funny Video Today: We’re living in a digital world and keeping people up to date about our lives on Instagram and Facebook has become a necessity for many people. Sometimes home videos or just about anything can blow up on social media and go viral. In the hopes of going viral, many people use their cute pets and children for views. We have seen many videos go viral in the recent past of cute kids and babies just being their adorable selves.Also Read - Boy Rolls on The Floor & Goes All The Way to Shoot Perfect Video, People Call Him Heavy Cameraman | Watch

Another such adorable video is going viral that was recorded by a kid's parent. This time, however, the kid got really frustrated of being filmed all the time. So his father recorded him ranting about 'the problem of every kid' today. And trust us, you do not want to miss it as it is probably the funniest thing you'll see today.

The boy, Molik Jain, is already somewhat of an Instagram star as his page has more than 15,000 followers. In his latest reel, the cute little boy can be seen sitting in a car while sipping on some sugarcane juice. His father thought it would be cute to record him in this moment so he says hello to him. Then this is how he responds.

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. The reel has received 2.6 million views and 152k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molik Jain (@molikjainhere)

His father says, “Hello Molik…”. And then the boy’s epic rant begins. “Yaar kya hai yaar aapke? Matlab main kuch khata hun, peeta hun, har jagah aap camera leke ghus jaate ho! Matlab main kal potty ja raha tha tab bhi camera leke ghus gaye! Har cheez main. Matlab kuch karne hi nahi dete,” the annoyed boy tells his dad.

He then adds this doesn’t just happen with him, but every kid in today’s time. “Aur, yeh mere sath nahi, har bache ke sath hota hai. Har bache ke ma-baap chahte hai ki vo influencer banne. Poori zindagi iss camere main hi ghussa rahu main. Din bhar, video, video, video!!”

His dad, who was left speechless by Molik’s hilarious outburst, asked him if he’s having ganne ka juice only or something else. The boy then replies saying yes and requests his dad to now stop making his video.