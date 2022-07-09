Viral Video Today: A while ago, a little boy went crazy viral online for adorably singing Gulabi Aankhen in his school uniform. Now the boy has grown up a bit and has started singing like a pro. He has also learned how to play the keyboard. Clearly, he had a passion for music from a very young age and his talent is blossoming in front our eyes beautifully.Also Read - Viral Video: Dhobi Spits Water on Clothes For Steam Ironing, Netizens Say LOL Chhii. Watch

He recently posted a video that was reshared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter where the boy is singing a cover of the song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi by Kishore Kumar. The boy could be seen sweetly playing the keyboard while singing the famous song from the film Mr X in Bombay in a calming voice. The boy's voice has changed from when he was a toddler, but it's equally cute today in a different way.

Netizens absolutely loved the boy's cover of the classic hit and said his singing was so amazing that they're listening to it on a loop. "Made my day," the IAS officer said in his tweet. "Lovely song and lovely singer," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Waah waah."

Watch the viral video below:

Amazing, right?!