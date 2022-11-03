Viral Video Today: Many of us remember the trauma we suffered as children at family gatherings when our parents put us on the spot and ask us to sing a song or recite a poem. This little boy seems to be going through a combination of that and heartbreak. And most of the Bollywood songs that people like listening to these days are about love and heartbreak.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Reveals His Voice, Sings SRK Song Tujh Main Rab Dikhta Hai. Watch

An adorable yet hilarious video is going viral where a boy is singing a romantic song but crying at the same time, as if some girl broke up with him and crushed his little heart, and it is just too good to miss. The clip shows a boy sitting next to people with his arms folded and yelling the lyrics of the song Dil Diyan Gallan from the film Tiger Zinda Hai. The boy looks super cute while singing the wrong lyrics and crying in his adorable voice. Also Read - 'Bolo Tara Ra': Chandigarh Cop Sings Daler Mehndi-Inspired 'No Parking' Song | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘imjustbesti’ and originally posted on TikTok by the user ‘hennnnaaaaxxx’. “Who Broke Lil Man’s Heart,” the caption says. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the reel, which has received over 147k views. “Itnaaa dardddd,” a user commented. “His lisp aww bless him,” another user wrote. “Is that his milk bottle at the back,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Mesmerises Fans With Her Soothing Voice as She Sings 'Hasi Ban Gaye' Song, Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LITTLE BOY SINGING DIL DIYAN GALLAN WHILE CRYING:

That might just be the cutest and funniest thing you see today.