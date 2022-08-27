Viral Video Today: There is an abundance of talent in India, especially in our younger generation. This video proves that there is no shortage of talented kids in India. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘stereoindia’. It has gone viral with over 23.4 million views and 3 million likes.Also Read - Man Sings Aashiq Banaya Aapne In Hilarious Indian Idol Audition, Old Video Goes Viral. Watch

The video shows a boy sitting on a sofa with a guitarist and a ukulele in the background. He then starts singing the amazing song O Re Piya by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. At first, you’ll be impressed with the boy’s singing but when he starts hitting the high notes, it will blow your mind. He sings so beautifully that you will even want to listen to it on a loop. Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Constable Sings Afreen Afreen, His Soulful Voice Will Melt Your Heart. Watch

The part with the lyrics ‘O Re Piya… Hayeee’ is what will touch your heart as the boy’s voice is truly soulful. His vibrato scales and high notes are also on point. With the number of views and likes, it is clear that netizens were wowed by the boy’s cover. “This is the kind of content I pay my internet bill for,” a user commented. “Such a wonderful voice,” another user wrote. “That hayeee took me to heaven,” a third user wrote.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF BOY SINGING O RE PIYA:

That was beautiful!