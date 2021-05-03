Viral Video: There is truly no dearth of talent in India, and every other person you meet has something special to offer. Thanks to social media, people who otherwise didn’t have many means to showcase their talent, have now got the perfect platform. In one such video that is going viral on the internet, a small boy, presumably from a village is seen sitting on a buffalo and casually singing a popular Bollywood song. It seems that it’s his playtime as he is comfortably perched atop a buffalo and seen crooning Salman Khan’s ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ song almost perfectly. Also Read - Viral Video: 'Disco Daadi' Dances on Old Bollywood Song, Wins The Internet With Her Energetic Moves | Watch

It’s not known, when and where the video is from, but social media users are praising the boy for his voice and love his rendition of the 2004 hit song. The video has gone viral, and many are impressed with his melodious voice.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, the 2004 romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, starred Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

What do you think of the boy’s video?