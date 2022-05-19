Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks or Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Indian youngsters were also crazy about making TikToks until the Chinese app was banned, now it’s Instagram reels. You might have heard of many incidents where young Indian boys were attempting dangerous stunts to become famous on TikTok. A few times, they also resulted in deaths. A few Indian states and politicians were calling for a ban on the app.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Climbs on Dog To Steal a Bag of Chips From Shop. Watch

However, not all short-form video platforms are banned and there are still a lot of opportunities for the youth to become internet famous. A video is going viral where we see one such desi boy attempting to destroy his Xiaomi smartphone that is working absolutely fine.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user 'giedde' with the following caption: 'Mr indian hacker lite'. The clip shows a teenager putting a Mi phone on a big rock and taking a smaller rock to break it. After hitting the phone a few times, it starts smoking up and the boy gets away from it. The phone then catches on fire and the boy's attempt to destroy his phone on camera fails.

Watch the viral video below:

