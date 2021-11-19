Viral Video: People across the world do all sorts of unique and crazy things to get their names registered in record books. Several such mind-blowing world records are often shared by The Guinness World Records on their Instagram page and one such throwback video is going viral yet again.Also Read - West Bengal Man Buys Customised Gold Mask Worth Rs 5.7 Lakh, Netizens Say 'Shameless Display of Wealth'

Given that we are living in a Covid-19 era, the record we are talking about includes a pandemic twist. A few months back, a boy created a world record of wearing the most number of masks on his face. Notably, George Peel put on 10 masks on his face in just 7.35 seconds, getting his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. In the video, we can see Peel putting on 10 masks, one after the another.

The video is captioned as, ”Fastest time to apply 10 surgical masks ⏱️😷 7.35 secs by George Peel.”

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed 335,330 likes and several comments. One user jokingly wrote, ”Now it has become a talent,” while another wrote, ”People have some really weird ideas.”