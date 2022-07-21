Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is doing the rounds of social media where we see friends of a schoolboy who was hurt supporting him as he played football with them. While most injured or physically abled kids would be benched or considered too weak to play with normal kids, this boy wasn’t as he has the most supportive friends ever.Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Mother Makes Pakoras, Teaches Her Son Hindi, Desi Netizens Adore Them. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra with an important message. “He will score goals even with broken legs. You just give encouragement, not criticize,” the officer said in Hindi. The video has gone viral with over 381k views and 16k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Uncle Aunty Walk in Rain While Sharing Umbrella, Netizens Call Them Couple Goals. Watch

It shows a group of schoolboys playing football with their friend, who had a fractured leg and was standing with the help of a walker. All his friends patiently waited for the boy to kick the football, and when he scores a goal, they all erupt in cheers. The boy’s friends can be seen screaming together with joy and giving him a group hug. Everyone needs kind and supportive friends like these. Also Read - Viral Video: Chickens Casually Drink Beer From Glass, Netizens Say LOL What. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

That was just pure joy!