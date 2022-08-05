Viral Video Today: Many people dream of having a relationship where you go on fancy dates and have a lot of romantic moments, but some look for little expressions of love like taking care of each other. One such couple was enjoying a relaxing date by the river when an unusual romantic moment was caught on camera.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Shows Off Fancy Hotel Room, Slips While Going For a Swim. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the meme page 'ghantaa'. It has gone viral with over 3.4 million views and 169k likes. In the clip, a man and a woman are sitting on the stairs by a river. The boyfriend is sitting behind his girlfriend and then he does the funniest 'romantic' thing you can do on a date. The boyfriend can be seen taking out lice from his girlfriend's hair to kill it. What a helpful and caring lover he is.

Netizens found the video absolutely hilarious and flooded the comments with jokes. A few women commented saying they want a man like him. "Juae dhundta ashiq," a user commented. "I will buy you licel medicine," another user commented. "Itna caring bf mai b deserve krti hu yrr," a woman wrote. "Abbey saaley lover hai ya bandar?? jhuvey nikal raha hai," another user commented.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes comedy (@ghantaa)

Did you the video funny?