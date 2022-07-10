Viral Video Today: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s grace and beauty is unmatched even today. Back in the 90s and early 2000s, she ruled Bollywood with back-to-back hits. Not only was it her beauty but it was her outstanding acting and dancing in every film that made her so captivating to watch – be it Taal or Hum Dil De Chuka Sanam or any other film. To this day, people are huge fans of AR Rahman’s music from Taal. Every song in the film is a masterpiece that is loved by people of many generations.Also Read - Viral Video: Meteor Lights Up Night Sky in Chile, Leaves Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

Aishwarya Rai's songs just make people wanna get up and dance their heart out. So when some boys from Bihar's Bhagalpur wanted to groove to the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the 1999 film Taal, they did it with the whole get up and dedication. The video going viral on Instagram was posted by Adarsh Anand, who's a creator and anchor with over 1.4 million followers.

The reel shows Adarsh and three boys wearing wigs and dressed up funnily as girls in sarees. As they dance to the song Kahin Aag Lage, they bring out their inner Aishwarya Rais and show off some graceful moves that included the Naagin dance. The funniest part about the video was the boy hanging from the door while dancing. Netizens just loved the video and found it hilarious. The video has received over 2.5 million views and 194k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Adarsh Anand (@adarshanand111)

That was too funny and entertaining!