Viral Video: Who doesn't like birthday gifts? Needless to say, everyone wants to get pampered and feel special on their birthdays. Children and young people are particularly excited in anticipation of the gifts that they are about to receive. One such video going viral on Twitter has captured the happiness and joy on a boy's face as he receives a mobile phone as a birthday gift from his mother.

The video shows a woman giving a packed gift to his son on his birthday. As he opens the gift excitedly, a pleasant surprise awaits him in the form of a mobile phone. When he finally takes the phone out of the gift wrapper, he just can’t stop smiling and hugs the phone repeatedly. He then kisses his mother thanking her for the gift and goes over its features with her.

Twitter user Hatinder Singh shared the video and wrote, ”Let’s Call The Day With This Beautiful Video Of A Mother Gifting Her Special Kid A Mobile Phone On His Birthday…. The Smile And Reaction On Kids Face..” The wholesome clip has received more than 183 K views, 10.6 likes and more than 1800 shares so far.

Watch the video here:

Let's Call The Day With This Beautiful Video Of A Mother Gifting Her Special Kid A Mobile Phone On His Birthday…. The Smile And Reaction On Kids Face…❤❤ pic.twitter.com/cUZfS0ApFI — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) September 7, 2021

The video has gone viral, and is reminding people of the times when they got they first mobile phone. Many also felt emotional and were moved to see the kid’s innocent reaction. One user said, ”His gesture is what we need to learn. Before even unwrapping, he thanked god many times. No matter what’s inside he is happy with the feeling of receiving something special. He is gifted!”

A second wrote, ”So beautiful…I have a big smile and moist eyes. Happy birthday and God bless the lovely family.”

Here are other reactions:

Special kids being so special, they have emotions like an ocean, never fake. The love they pour on people is unconditional unlike the world who discriminate these kids.

It's a blessing if you can be part of their life. It's people's disability who can't see how capable they are — Sona (@emojhunka) September 7, 2021

Purest form of expression of love only children & Special people are capable of this special quality. Wish we all learn to love and to shower love like them. — Dr. Swarnim Atri (@DrSwarnimAtri) September 9, 2021

Ohh really getting tears by seeing that child's expression…,this universe is not only for healthy children for such special children's too😊🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😘🥰🥰🥰😊👍👍👍👍 — betcy james (@betcyr23) September 8, 2021

His gesture is what we need to learn. Before even unwrapping, he thanked god many times. No matter what's inside he is happy with the feeling of receiving something special. He is gifted! 🙏 — Dr.G.O.D.🇮🇳 (@DrGariiMis) September 8, 2021

This is what we call happiness.. This boys happiness is real and genuine, same for his mother and other family.. He is really special because he knows how to be happy and enjoy the feeling of happiness.. After a long time seen some one actually happy.. God bless him — ParnabSC (@parnab_sc) September 8, 2021

Wow so happy to see him happy with his mother ,such a cute bonding they share ❤🙏 — Mona Sachdeva (@sachdevamona) September 9, 2021

This is so damn beautiful. Imma go cry in the corner now. — Hazir Ali M (@hazir6677) September 8, 2021

