Viral Video: Who doesn’t like birthday gifts? Needless to say, everyone wants to get pampered and feel special on their birthdays. Children and young people are particularly excited in anticipation of the gifts that they are about to receive. One such video going viral on Twitter has captured the happiness and joy on a boy’s face as he receives a mobile phone as a birthday gift from his mother.Also Read - Viral Video of Boy Sitting in Boiling Water Shocks The Internet, Many Call It Fake | Watch
The video shows a woman giving a packed gift to his son on his birthday. As he opens the gift excitedly, a pleasant surprise awaits him in the form of a mobile phone. When he finally takes the phone out of the gift wrapper, he just can’t stop smiling and hugs the phone repeatedly. He then kisses his mother thanking her for the gift and goes over its features with her.
Twitter user Hatinder Singh shared the video and wrote, ”Let’s Call The Day With This Beautiful Video Of A Mother Gifting Her Special Kid A Mobile Phone On His Birthday…. The Smile And Reaction On Kids Face..” The wholesome clip has received more than 183 K views, 10.6 likes and more than 1800 shares so far.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, and is reminding people of the times when they got they first mobile phone. Many also felt emotional and were moved to see the kid’s innocent reaction. One user said, ”His gesture is what we need to learn. Before even unwrapping, he thanked god many times. No matter what’s inside he is happy with the feeling of receiving something special. He is gifted!”
A second wrote, ”So beautiful…I have a big smile and moist eyes. Happy birthday and God bless the lovely family.”
Here are other reactions:
