Kabul: As Taliban took over Afghanistan, heartbreaking videos have surfaced online showing thousands of Afghans jostling to get inside airplanes, desperate to leave the war-torn country. Meanwhile, women who are fearful for their lives and afraid that their rights would be taken away, are not taking the unrest lying down. New videos have surfaced online showing a group of brave Afghan women protesting for their rights in the streets of Kabul as armed Taliban militants keep a close watch. Women feel that that basic human rights won by them over the 20 years could now be reversed.Also Read - Ads & Posters Depicting Women Being Whitewashed in Kabul As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan | See Pic

Notably, this is the first protest of its kind since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. In the videos, a small group of women in hijabs, can be seen holding placards and handwritten paper signs while surrounded by Taliban fighters. The women could be shouting slogans and heard demanding their rights, including right to work, social security, right to education and right to political participation.

Watch the video:

These brave women took to the streets in Kabul to protest against Taliban. They simplify asking for their rights, the right to work, the right for education and the right to political participation.The right to live in a safe society. I hope more women and men join them. pic.twitter.com/pK7OnF2wm2 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 17, 2021

In another clip, more women are seen marching through the streets of Kabul, chanting and holding their paper signs above their heads.

“All our achievements over the years should not be compromised and our basic rights,” the women could be heard saying in the video. Many such videos have been shared by activists and journalists, lauding the bravery and courage of these women. Others hoped that the men joined the protest too. However, many were also concerned for them saying that they’re putting their lives in danger.

Here’s how people are reacting:

زنان افغان وجود دارند

زنان امروز در جاده های کابل ..Bravo ❤️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xzaa2uGTQz — Shakeela Ebrahimkhil (@shakeela3) August 17, 2021

More courageous than men. Women are the future. Soon. — teniba (@tenibta) August 17, 2021

oh my god it's so sad. no one joins them. four women protest for their rights. where are other women? where are their fathers brothers male relatives male friends ? are they also stand for the oppression of women, are they agree with Taliban in terms of women's rights? — Lucy Peony (@LucyPeony) August 17, 2021

#AfghanWomenandgirls protesting for their lives, for the world to hear their voices and concerns to not abandon them and to support them during this catastrophic time #AfghanistanCrisis #SolidaritywithAfghanWomen https://t.co/7PIqWBUKGs — Fara (@farkhanda_o) August 18, 2021

Afghan women protesting in Kabul, Afghanistan today. "Afghan women exist!

Work, education and political participation are every Afghan woman's right.

Afghan women are half the Afghanistan's population.

Do not erase women!

Do not shut up women!

Support Afghan women's voice!" https://t.co/fREsp0DiuR — Sama 🌊🌊🌊 (@FandomingStuff) August 17, 2021

Respect to these incredibly brave women that are risking their lives to keep the fight for basic rights! #AfghanWomen https://t.co/v57DoxsmvS — DunkelBlume (@DunkelBlume) August 17, 2021

“We want our rights, here are women, we want social security, the ban on work, the right to education and the right to political participation. No force can ignore and stifle women. All our achievements over the years should not be compromised and our basic rights!” https://t.co/XLwFzH43mw — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) August 17, 2021

More brave than the Afghan army 🙌 https://t.co/v8Orsa4pBJ — Naveen Sodem (@nisar_naveen) August 17, 2021

This is what heroism looks like. It starts with the will to sacrifice self to bring about good. https://t.co/e3A78NFME8 — Levi J. Keene ⚔ (@LeviKeene) August 17, 2021

Solidarity with these brave women. Is the man with the gun there to protect them or intimidate them? There’s a lot of men hiding behind guns. Does it make them feel brave? — Hélène ☘️ (@helerina) August 17, 2021

Under the previous Taliban rule, Afghan women were not allowed to work, study, or be treated by male doctors unless accompanied by a male chaperone. Notably, the militants practiced a version of Sharia law which included stoning for adultery, amputation of limbs for theft, and preventing girls from going to school beyond the age of 12. Those who violated laws faced imprisonment, public flogging, and even execution.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesperson claimed the militant group “will respect rights of women” and they will have access to education and work.

“We are going to allow women to work and study. We have got frameworks, of course. Women are going to be very active in the society but within the framework of Islam,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, said at a press conference in Kabul.

However, many are skeptical of the militant group given its history of brutal oppression and fearful about history repeating itself.