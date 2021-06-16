Buffalo Viral Video: Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage and no one can protect a child like a mother does. She is even ready to give her life for the children and not just humans. such strong instincts are prevalent in animals too. A video which proves the same has surfaced on the internet showing a buffalo saving the life of its child from a pack of lions. Also Read - Brave Woman Fights Off 10-Ft-Long Crocodile, Repeatedly Punches It in Face to Protect Her Identical Twin Sister

In the video going viral, a buffalo can be seen walking with its with its calf when lions suddenly approach from behind. As the buffalo and its child are surrounded by the lions, the brave buffalo faces them all alone to save her calf.

The incredible video has been shared by IFS Sushant Nanda on Twitter, who captioned it as, ”Mother’s courage.” Watch the video here:

Mother’s courage👌

Shared by NIFL pic.twitter.com/V7kjvOLv5f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 8, 2021

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 28.2 K views and got more than 500 retweets. People are touched by the mother buffalo’s courage with many calling a mother the ‘only omnipresent protector.’ One user wrote, ”No comparison to the love & strength of a mother, ” while another commented, ”Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had.”

A third user wrote,” Absolutely, the only omnipresent protector! Although I was almost about to stop watching it half way through as I didn’t have courage to do so.”

Here are some reactions:

Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn't know you had. — Sanghamitra 🇮🇳 (@Sanghamitra_19) June 8, 2021

No comparison to the love & strength of a mother 🤩❤ — Sofia Haseeb Siddiqui (@sofiahaseeb98) June 9, 2021

The Great thing of this video is baby following her mom. Hmmm baby doesn't even know what's going on. Hat off to mom and baby. But doubt what has happen in next min. — Syed Ahmed (@ahmedsyed612) June 8, 2021

Be it in any form, mother is the one who will fight against all odds to save her child — Gaurav Kataria (@gskkataria) June 8, 2021

What an exemplary courage. A great lesson for humanbeings to learn. — Sirajuddin Mohammed (@Sirajud45156516) June 9, 2021

What do you think of the video?