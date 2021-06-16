Buffalo Viral Video: Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage and no one can protect a child like a mother does. She is even ready to give her life for the children and not just humans. such strong instincts are prevalent in animals too. A video which proves the same has surfaced on the internet showing a buffalo saving the life of its child from a pack of lions. Also Read - Brave Woman Fights Off 10-Ft-Long Crocodile, Repeatedly Punches It in Face to Protect Her Identical Twin Sister
In the video going viral, a buffalo can be seen walking with its with its calf when lions suddenly approach from behind. As the buffalo and its child are surrounded by the lions, the brave buffalo faces them all alone to save her calf.
The incredible video has been shared by IFS Sushant Nanda on Twitter, who captioned it as, ”Mother’s courage.” Watch the video here:
Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 28.2 K views and got more than 500 retweets. People are touched by the mother buffalo’s courage with many calling a mother the ‘only omnipresent protector.’ One user wrote, ”No comparison to the love & strength of a mother, ” while another commented, ”Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had.”
A third user wrote,” Absolutely, the only omnipresent protector! Although I was almost about to stop watching it half way through as I didn’t have courage to do so.”
Here are some reactions:
What do you think of the video?