Viral Video: Brave Dog Bites Tiger’s Ear, Stops Fight with Lion in Viral Video

These four-legged angels easily form special bonds with humans and other animals, as demonstrated in the following video.

Dog stops lion and tiger from fighting in zoo

New Delhi: Dogs are a magnificent gift bestowed upon humans by the divine. These furry angels possess the remarkable ability to sense tension and possess the superpower to calm anyone down.

They teach us the invaluable lesson of loving and respecting everyone. Pet owners can relate that whenever there’s a conflict in the household, dogs instinctively intervene and try to stop their owners from fighting. Whenever we are upset, they come and sit with us, providing solace and tranquility.

In the 27-second clip, a dog can be seen attempting to halt a full-grown tiger from engaging in a fight with a lion at a zoo. Yes, it may be unbelievable, but the doggo even bites the tiger’s ear to cease the altercation. Meanwhile, the lion seizes the opportunity to attack the tiger from behind, but the dog once again intervenes, preventing them from biting and injuring each other. It is captivating to witness how a small pooch can pacify aggressive big cats that are “built to kill.” The video concludes with the dog successfully putting an end to the fight and calming down the big cats.

Watch the video here.

Dog stops tiger and lion from fighting pic.twitter.com/O2qfgk9q4v — B&S (@_B___S) May 20, 2023

In numerous zoos worldwide, dogs are often paired with abandoned lion and tiger cubs. Female dogs play a crucial role in raising these big cats, providing them with comfort and companionship so they never feel alone.

The video was shared on Twitter by the account @B&S with the caption, “Dog stops tiger and lion from fighting.” Since its posting, the video has garnered over 5.2 million views and received more than 45,000 likes. Twitter users praised the courageous doggo for intervening in the fight between the big cats.

Here are some interesting comments:

