New Delhi: Not all heroes wear capes, some wear khaki. In an exemplary show of bravery, a Kerala police officer subdued an attacker armed with a giant machete, a video of which has gone viral on Twitter. The incident took place at Para Junction near Kayamkulam in Kerala, reported NDTV.

The video shows a man standing by the road as a police vehicle pulls up next to him. As soon as the police officer gets down from the vehicle, the man takes out his weapon and starts attacking him. However, the sub inspector valiantly fights off the attacker and subdues him by pinning him down to the ground.

Watch the viral video here:

How a real #hero looks like…👨🏽‍✈️💪🏽

Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala ⁦@TheKeralaPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/UZfX5Wya7J — Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) June 19, 2022



The two fall off as the officer disarms him. Passers-by rush to the scene and help the officer. The video was shared on Twitter by Swati Lakra, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. “This is what a real hero looks like. Kudos to this sub inspector of Police from Kerala,” she wrote.

As the video went viral on twitter, social media users praised the courage and bravery of the police officer. According to a Facebook post by the Kerala Police, the officer has been identified as Sub Inspector Arun Kumar, who is in-charge at the Alappuzha Nooranad police station.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on June 12 near Para Junction, the post read. The officer had to get seven stitches on his fingers due to an injury. The man with the machete has been identified as Sugathan, the NDTV report added.