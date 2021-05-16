A video of a brave man catching a snake, putting it inside the fold of lungi and walking as if everything’s normal is going widely viral on social media. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Lungi has multiple uses”. The undated video is likely shot in southern India’s Tamil Nadu as the man tied up his lungi in South Indian style. Also Read - Hundreds of Women Offer Prayers to 'Corona Mai' in UP Village

In the video, the man wearing an off-white shirt and a blue checked lungi, can be seen catching a snake. He holds the snake by its tail, while he holds a stick on the other hand. In the next few seconds, one can see that the man drops the stick, partially unfolds his lungi, puts the snake inside his lungi’s fold and walks away. Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Doctors Dance to Salman Khan’s Radhe Song 'Seeti Maar', Impresses Disha Patani

Watch the video here: Also Read - Meet ShahJahan — The Travel Agent Turned Lifesaver Who Converted His Van into an Ambulance

Lungi has multiple uses pic.twitter.com/V3TvrDidaQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 14, 2021

As per reports, the video is several years old, which has surfaced on the internet and going viral once again now. The tweeted posted garnered over 17K views and 1750 likes so far, as netizens dropped hilarious comments as well as comments cautioning the man for putting his life in danger.