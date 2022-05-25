Viral Video: A brave man is being appreciated widely on social media after he climbed up six floors of a building without any protective gear to save a child dangling from window. The heat-stopping incident took place in central China’s Shanxi province last week where a 5-year-old girl was left dangling from a window after she fell and got stuck hanging in between the security grilles. When the girl’s neighbour named An Peng, heard her distressing cries, he rushed to the scene to rescue her.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances Adorably in Metro, Her Cute Expressions Will Make You Smile | Watch

Without fearing for his safety, he started to climb the outside of the building one floor at a time using the security bars attached to the front of the residential block. He finally caught hold of the little girl and spent 10 minutes trying to lift her up. Later, the girl’s mother reached the spot and helped him bring the child down safely, People’s Daily Online reported.

Watch the video here: