Viral Video: A brave man is being appreciated widely on social media after he climbed up six floors of a building without any protective gear to save a child dangling from window. The heat-stopping incident took place in central China's Shanxi province last week where a 5-year-old girl was left dangling from a window after she fell and got stuck hanging in between the security grilles. When the girl's neighbour named An Peng, heard her distressing cries, he rushed to the scene to rescue her.
Without fearing for his safety, he started to climb the outside of the building one floor at a time using the security bars attached to the front of the residential block. He finally caught hold of the little girl and spent 10 minutes trying to lift her up. Later, the girl’s mother reached the spot and helped him bring the child down safely, People’s Daily Online reported.
Watch the video here:
“She was very frightened and kept crying. I asked her not to be scared, and explained I was coming over to save her,” An told state media outlet People’s Daily. The video has gone viral, and people heaped praises on the good Samaritan. Netizens thanked the man for his incredible bravery and selflessness. “A true hero saved her. God bless,” wrote one user.
Recently, a similar tale of bravery had emerged online after a man in Kazakhstan climbed on a tower to save a child hanging from the 8th floor . In a video of the daring rescue, the man can be seen risking his own life as he scaled the building to save the child from falling. The incident happened when the 3-year-old child used cushions and toys to climb out of the window, while her mother had gone shopping.