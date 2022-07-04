Viral Video: A video is going viral showing a police constable risking his life to rescue a 54-year-old man trapped up to his neck in a swamp in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. A video of the daring rescue operation has surfaced on social media, and people are all praises for the cop. SHO of Barhan police station in Agra Sher Singh said information was received about the man stuck in the swamp near the railway station in Etmadpur on Friday afternoon. He was identified as Brajesh Kumar, Singh said, adding that the man was not able to move.Also Read - This Viral Video of Adorable School Kids Sharing A Single Umbrella Will Make You Nostalgic | Watch

“After we reached the spot, Constable Sandesh Kumar tied a rope to his waist and entered the swamp. Kumar grabbed hold of the man and other policemen helped drag them out using the rope,” the SHO said. After he was rescued, the man was sent for treatment to a health centre in Etmadpur.

“Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land,” tweeted UP Police.

Watch the video here:

'Marshals of safety' Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land.

Additional Director General of Police, Agra zone, Rajeev Krishna appreciated the brave efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar and announced a reward for him for saving the man’s life. The video has gone viral, and people have hailed the efforts of the cop in saving a man’s life.

One user wrote, “Introducing the safety of the citizens and duty of his uniform, Reservationist Mr. Sandesh Kumar Ji. Humanity is also full on you. May you continue to do great work! We expect you!” Another said, “Salute to his outstanding courage and exemplary policing.”

